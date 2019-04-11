Laredo College offering paralegal and legal secretary program

If you are interested in furthering your education, our local college is informing the public about two new programs students can take advantage of.

With the growing demand for legal and paralegal professionals, Laredo College has decided to offer a new program for local students.

The seven-week paralegal certification course will start on Tuesday, April 30th at the Fort McIntosh campus and will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 pm. to Thursday.

The legal secretary certification program will be a seven-week course that will meet every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The course will be an in-class program, which will start on April 27th at the Fort McIntosh Campus.

If you would like to enroll in the program or would like more information you can call 956-721-5374 or 956-794-4520.