Laredo College offering tax filing assistance

It’s not just the high schools that are offering tax filing assistance, our local college is also looking to lend a helping hand for tax filers.

For the fourth consecutive year, Laredo College will host its free income tax preparation sessions for individuals or families with incomes of $66,000 or less at the Fort McIntosh Campus and South Campus.

The tax preparation sessions will be offered at the Fort McIntosh Campus starting at January 21 through April 15 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Eloy Garcia Building, Room 130.

Services will also be available at the South Campus, beginning Jan. 18 through April 15 on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Academic Advanced Technology Center, Room 235.

A location will also be available for Zapata residents at the Zapata County Technical and Advanced Education Center (ZCTEAC), beginning Jan. 18 through April 15 every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

IRS-certified volunteers will offer assistance in English and Spanish during the tax preparation sessions. No appointment is necessary.

Tax filers are advised to bring the following items to their tax preparation session:

• Proof of identification

• Social Security cards for the tax preparer, their spouse and dependents or a Social Security number verification letter issued by the Social Security Administration; these documents are required, even if prior tax preparation has been completed through VITA

• Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter for the taxpayer, their spouse and dependents, if assigned an ITIN number

• Birthdate information for the taxpayer, their spouse and dependents on the tax return

• Wage and earning statements, including W2, W2-G and 1099-R forms from all employers

• Interest and dividend statements from your bank(s), including all 1099 forms

• A bank routing number and account number to set up direct deposit

• Any incurred daycare provider payment information, as well as a daycare employer identification number

• When e-filing a joint return both filers must be present during the tax assistance session