Laredo College receives over one million dollars in grants

A local college has been awarded over six-figures in order to advance in education for its students and the community.

Laredo College has been awarded $1.7 million dollars in different grants to further education and job training.

Over $200,000 has been awarded by the jobs and education for Texans or Jet Grant program which will go towards the purchasing of new equipment.

In addition, $300,000 will go to the Accelerate Texas Four Program which allows students to continue obtaining semester credit hours through work.

Over $100,000 through the Skills Development Grant which creates customized job training programs for businesses who want to train new workers or upgrade the skills of their existing workforce.

The largest grant awarded was for over one million dollars to the Adult Education and Literacy Provider grant which provides English language, math, reading, and writing instruction to help students get the skills needed to succeed in the workforce, earn a high school degree, or enter college or career training.

Doctor Rodney Rodriguez who helped obtain funding for the grants says it’s important for Laredo College to get these type of grants in order for the college to remain a competitive university.

The $1.7 million dollars was awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission

Laredo College applies for their grant opportunities every year which remain very competitive in the State of Texas.