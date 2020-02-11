Laredo College shaping the future of healthcare providers in South Texas

Laredo College anticipates 2020 to be the biggest year to date for its nursing and health sciences programs.

LC started the decade off strong, being named as the number one associate degree in nursing for the State of Texas for the third consecutive year.

After nabbing this honor again this year, Laredo College has positioned itself as the top choice for students all around the state who are looking for a quality and affordable education in the nursing field.

Congratulations to Laredo College on this honor!