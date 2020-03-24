Laredo College to continue the semester with online learning

Laredo College is looking to continue the rest of the semester in a virtual setting.

Last week, the college announced that it would extend its Spring Break from March 23rd to March 28th.

All classes will resume on March 30th and will be converted into an online format.

Students in courses that are unable to be converted to online format will be provided further instructions by their professor.

During this time library, computer labs and all student services will be available which will include the implementation of social distancing and increased sanitization process.

Graduation will also be postponed, and the college will provide more details on when it will be rescheduled.

For more information, you can call (956) 722-0521 or click here