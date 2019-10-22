Laredo College presents “Cannibal! The Musical

Laredo College is inviting the community to some good laughs during its upcoming musical “Cannibal!”

Cannibal is an independent black comedy horror musical written by the creator of South Park, Trey Parker.

The story features Alfred Packer, a mountain guide, and sole survivor of a group of pioneers that get lost during a winter expedition. During the story, he is accused and convicted of cannibalizing his west-traveling party.

The musical will open at Laredo College on Thursday, October 24th at 7:30 p.m. and will continue until Sunday, October 27th at 3 p.m.

The fun gets underway at the Laredo College Guadalupe and Lilia Martinez Fine Arts Center.