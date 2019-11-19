Laredo College to host Economic Development Forum

Several local entrepreneurs will be recognized for all their valuable and significant contributions to our community.

On Tuesday afternoon, Laredo College will host its 2019 IMPACT Development Forum.

This year’s honorees include Michael Marasco of McDonald’s Laredo, Yvette Limon with the Laredo International Bridge System and Steve LaMantia of L&F Distributors, Alfonso Arguindegui of Arguindegui Oil and Dr. Rodney H Rodriguez.

The event will get underway at 12 p.m. at the Harold R. Yeary Library and Executive Conference Center.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to scholarships for Laredo College students who are enrolled in the economic development center.