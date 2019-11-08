Laredo College to host Palomino Pathways Career Expo

Laredo College is looking to get students out of the classrooms and into the workforce.

The Laredo College Fort McIntosh Campus is teaming up with WorkForce Solutions to provide students with an easy way to acquire a job.

Organizers say it’s a great way students can get their foot in the door and ask questions about what the job entails.

The Palomino Pathways Career Expo will take place on Wednesday, November 13th at the Kazen Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Although it’s targeted to students, the event is also open to the public.

