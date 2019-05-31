Laredo College to offer free TSI camps

Laredo College is helping incoming students pass a state-mandated exam.

This summer Laredo College is offering free TSI Prep Classes.

The test determines whether a student will have to take remedial college courses in reading, writing or math.

Although the acceleration camp is free of charge, students are responsible for covering the cost of the re-test which is $6 for math and $6 dollars for reading.

Ricardo Vergara, the instructor for the camp says he sees a number of students who have to take remedial classes because they don't pass the test.

The TSI Acceleration Camps are only for students who are enrolled in classes at LC for the 2019 fall semester.

The camp will start on Monday June 3rd at 8 a.m.

Students can enroll and find more dates for the program online at the Laredo College website.