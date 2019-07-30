Laredo College unveils digital marquee

A local college is going digital thanks to the newest addition to the campus.

On Monday morning, officials over at Laredo College along with the UniTrade Group unveiled one of the two digital marquees that are now up at each of their campuses.

The signs came after a generous donation of roughly $155,000 from the UniTrade Group.

A sizeable donation that Laredo College president Dr. Ricardo Solis says will assist in their efforts to communicate with students as well as the entire community.

The marquee will serve to promote internal programs, initiatives and advertise upcoming events.