Laredo College unveils new cyber security institute

In a world full of constantly advancing technology, Laredo College is expanding student opportunities in the field.

This morning Laredo College unveiled their new cyber security institute; it’s a unique program showcased through two state-of-the-art labs. One lab focuses on research, and the other is a hub for those learning the ins and outs of the deep-dark web.

The college's intent for creating the institute was to enhance the education of students a part of the network and cyber security program.

However, according to Laredo College Dean of Workforce Education Heriberto Hernandez, it's also open to the public.

"We just like to invite the community, local businesses, any community entities if they want any type of cyber related training to go ahead and contact the college and we'll be able to provide this training for them," Hernandez said.

The college encourages anyone interested in finding out more information about the cyber security institute to call the computer technology department at 721-5374.