Laredo Commission for Women names 2020 Hall of Fame Honorees

The City of Laredo Commission for Women is looking to honor women across town who have made a positive impact in our community.

Whether they are an active community member or just a positive role model, they can be inducted into the 2020 Hall of Fame.

The commission has already chosen this year’s honorees and they are Cristina O. Mendoza for fine & performing arts, Olivia Varela for business, Ana Cristina Martinez for education, Martha Gonzalez Keiser for civic leadership, Marilyn de Llano for volunteerism, Lucy Guardiola for law enforcement, and Patricia Niles for health care.

There will also be a special presentation for Olga Hachar La Vaude who passed away in June of 2019.

She had been approved by the Laredo Commission for Women prior to the city & the commission changing the hall of fame to every two years.

These ladies will be honored during a special ceremony which will take place in March.

For more information, you can contact the City Secretary’s office at 956-791-7312.