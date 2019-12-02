Laredo Commission for Women searching for 2020 Hall of Famer

If you know a woman who is changing our community for the better, there’s an upcoming event where you can nominate her to be recognized as a 2020 Hall of Famer.

The City of Laredo Commission for Women is looking to honor women across town who have made a positive difference in our community.

Whether they are an active community member or just a positive role model, they can be inducted into the 2020 Hall of Fame.

If you would like to nominate someone they must be presently living in Laredo, and they must have performed a service or achievement within Laredo.

The application deadline is Friday, January 3rd, 2020 at 5 p.m.

All applications must be either mailed or delivered in-person to City Hall.

Applications can be found on the City of Laredo website.

For more information, you can contact the City Secretary’s office at 956-791-7312.