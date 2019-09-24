Laredo Commission for Women to host Voter Registration Drive

Tuesday is the day when every American is reminded to exercise their civic duty.

September 24th is recognized as National Voter Registration Day nationwide.

Every fourth Tuesday in September is set aside to let potential voters know that they can register for upcoming elections.

The unofficial holiday started back in 2012.

According to the National Day Calendar, more than 300,000 Americans registered to vote on that inaugural National Voter Registration Day.

As part of the national campaign, the Laredo Commission for Women will be hosting a voter registration drive.

The event will take place on Tuesday, September 24th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Laredo Medical Center.

For more information, you can contact Sylvia Palumbo from the Laredo Commission for Women at (956) 744-1123.