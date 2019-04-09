Laredo Convention & Visitors Bureau looking to get to know tourists

A marketing research team is looking for ways to target tourists who visit the Gateway City.

Local entrepreneur, Marta Oviedo Venegas says tourists who visit our city think the same way Laredoans think when they travel to other cities.

Venegas says, when we go out of town, we want to stay away from what we know and try something different.

The City of Laredo is planning on getting a bigger scope of the type of people who are visiting our city.

Aileen Ramos with the Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau says they are working with MindEcology, a marketing and advertising agency that focuses on data mining.

Officials over at MindEcology are able to go into detail and see exactly what type of people are visiting the city.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau is expecting to go to different hotels around town to gather data for the project.

Ramos says this will allow the city to be able to target those who visit often but also get first-time visitors.

Aside from gathering information from different hotels, researchers will go through information already collected by the City of Laredo from the past couple of years and compare them.