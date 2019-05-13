Laredo Convention and Visitor’s Bureau unveils new visitor's guide

The Laredo Convention and Visitor’s Bureau unveiled its new official visitor's guide for the city.

During a press conference, they unveiled the new guide, which highlights a local small business.

The new guide has information on hotels, attractions, restaurants, and they say it’s a tool to enhance the visitor's experience when they visit Laredo.

This year CVB says they are being more informative when it comes to places to visit.

Celina Villarreal with the bureau says the guide covers locations, phone numbers, parks and places to visit.

Officials say the number one attraction in Laredo is birding.

People from all over Texas and even Canada come to Laredo for that.