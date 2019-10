Laredo Crime Stoppers was recognized at a state level recently.

They won two awards at the 31st annual Texas Crime Stoppers conference in Brownsville.

From 150 contenders, Laredo Crime Stoppers won for most cases cleared in a population between 200,000 and 350,000, as well as an award for creative publicity.

The local Crime Stoppers have been recognized at both a national and international level in the past.