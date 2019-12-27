Laredo Crime Stoppers gearing up for 25th annual Menudo Bowl

It’s almost that time of year again where Laredoans will put their Menudo making skills to the test.

File photo: Menudo

Laredo Crime Stoppers has already announced that the 25th annual Menudo Bowl will be taking place on January 18th at Life Downs.

Every year, the event brings plenty of live music, motorcycles and Menudo lovers to the yard.

Although the event is a month away, the organization is already accepting registration for those who are looking to participate.

Pre-sale tickets are just $5 and $7 at the gate; children 12 and under get in free.

All of the proceeds will go back to the Crime Stoppers organization to help offer reward money for those who call in to report the crimes.

For more information, you can contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 724-1876.