Laredo Crime Stoppers now registering for Menudo Bowl

It’s almost that time of year again where Laredoans will put their menudo making skills to the test.

Laredo Crime Stoppers has already announced that the 25th annual Menudo Bowl will be taking place on January 18th at Life Downs.

Every year, the event brings plenty of live music, motorcycles and Menudo lovers to the yard.

Although the event is a couple of months away, the organization is already accepting registration for those who are looking to participate.

For more information you can contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 724-1876.

