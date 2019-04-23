Laredo Disability Alliance hosting Business Symposium

A local nonprofit is looking to educate local employers about how to identify and remove workplace barriers that may limit employees with disabilities.

When it comes to hiring employees with a disability, there’s often a stigma that they might not be able to perform their job well, or it will be difficult to manage; however, everyone has an opportunity to be employed, regardless of their condition.

Texas WorkForce Solutions in collaboration with the Laredo Disability Alliance is looking to host an upcoming symposium that will talk about what employees can expect when hiring someone with a disability.

Employers are invited to attend to learn how to identify with some of the possible candidates they will be working with, and how they can work to accommodate someone with a disability.

Experts will be on hand to share of their success stories other businesses have had in the past.

Businesses will also learn some of the benefits of hiring someone with a disability.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 25th from 8 a.m. to noon at the UT Health Science Center Regional Camps.

For more information you can call 956-523-8061.