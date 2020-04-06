Laredo Doctor gives sobering local analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Local doctor of internal medicine and cardiologist Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa joined KGNS to give a sobering analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic in Laredo.

His analysis includes the history of past plagues and how the past can help us better understand how to respond to our current situation. According to Dr. Cigarroa, past pandemics have been solved from quarantine.

Dr. Cigarroa's general advice if you have cold or flu symptoms is to act like you already have COVID-19 and isolate yourself. Whether you have symptoms or not, stay home.