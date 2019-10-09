Laredo Film Society celebrating International Day of the Girl

A local film group is looking to celebrate International Day of the Girl with short films made by girls.

The Laredo Film Society is a local nonprofit organization that seeks to educate and empower the community on various topics through films.

In recognition of International Day of the Girl, which takes place on Friday, October 11th the group along with an organization called Connecther has decided to showcase short films made by young women.

The films were recently submitted to the Girls Impact the World Festival which highlights girls empowerment, girls' rights, education and girls who advocate for the environment.

It's not just about movies, the event will also feature arts & crafts, and karaoke for those who are looking to have a little fun.

The Film Festival will take place this Saturday, October 12th at Sweet Loring located at 801 N Loring from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

