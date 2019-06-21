Laredo Film Society hosting Birdcage screening

A local film club is inviting the community to a special screening event.

In recognition of LGBTQ Pride Month, the Laredo Film Society has decided to offer a screening of the movie “The Birdcage”, a 1996 comedy starring Robin Williams and Nathan Lane.

It’s not only a movie screening that will take place, there will also be some drag queen performances and a dance party.

The event will take place on Friday, June 21st at 7:30 p.m. at the Gallery 201 located at 513 San Bernardo Avenue.

The movie will start at 8 p.m.

The cost for the event is $10 per person and best of all it’s BYOB.