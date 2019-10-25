Laredo Film Society screening "Halloween"

A local film group will be screening a classic horror movie tomorrow.

The Laredo Film Society will show the original 1978 "Halloween" at 7:30 on Saturday night, October 26th. The event will take place at the Rialto Hotel on Matamoros Street.

Pre-sale tickets are $8, and $10 at the door.

Organizers will have pizza, beverages and snacks on site. You can bring your own beverage if you're over the age of 21.

You can take your own lawn chair, and costumes are also encouraged.

Fun fact: today is the 41st anniversary of the film