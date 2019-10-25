Laredo Film Society to screen Halloween at Rialto Hotel

A local film group is inviting the community to the screening of a classic Halloween movie.

The Laredo Film Society will be screening the original 1978 Halloween movie at the Rialto Hotel.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 26th at 7:30 p.m.

Pre-sale will be $8 and tickets will be $10 at the door.

Organizers will have pizza, beverages and snacks on site and you can bring your own beverage if you are over the age of 21.

You can also take your own lawn chair and costumes are highly encouraged.