Laredo Fire Chief announces his retirement

It’s a bittersweet moment for our local fire chief as he announces his retirement.

On Friday morning, Laredo Fire Chief Steve Landin announced that he is retiring after 30 years of service.

Originally, he says he was looking to retire in April of this year but since a global pandemic came into the picture he decided to change his plans for May.

During the media briefing, Landin was very emotional as he made his announcement.

He says he is proud of the staff and department he has built.

Landin has had 12 years as a fire chief and 15 years as an emergency coordinator.

We wish Landin nothing but the best of luck on his future endeavors.