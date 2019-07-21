Laredo Fire Department offering smoke detectors for residents in need

Officials with the City of Laredo Fire Department are doing their part to help seniors stay safe from house fires.

On Friday, the department launched an outreach program targeting low-income elderly residents who cannot afford to purchase a smoke detector.

For now, the elderly population is the priority, but officials say they'll hand out the detectors to those who can show they genuinely need one.

There are a few guidelines though that must be met in order to obtain one.

Residents must live within Laredo city limits, they must own a home, a fire inspector must install them, and they must sign a liability waiver before installing.

The program is on a first come first serve basis.