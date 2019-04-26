Laredo Funny serving up some laughs

When it comes to comedy, nobody knows funny like Laredo Funny!

The group is made up of local comedians who are looking to make a name for themselves and maybe one day make it big.

Laredo Funny has decided to get a group of comics from all over Texas and invite the community to a night of laughs and fun.

On Friday, the group will be hosting a free show at the Cultura Beer Garden located at 916 Salinas.

The show will feature Andy Gomez from Corpus Christi, Jorge Alvarez, and Steve Cantwell.

These comedians are known for taking their life experiences and personal relationships and turning them into pure entertainment for others.

The event will take place on Friday, April 26th at 9 p.m.

It's an event you won't want to miss!