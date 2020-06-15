Laredo Health Department continues to offer free testing

The City of Laredo Health Department is continuing to offer free COVID-19 testing to the community.

This time it will be held at Veterans Field located at the corner of Santa Maria and Garden Street.

The hours will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Officials say you do not need to call for an appointment; however, testing is limited and it will only be available to the first 50 residents.

Tests take no longer than five minutes and the results will be available within two to three business days.