Laredo Health Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

As the city continues to address COVID-19 cases in the community, one of their own has tested positive for the virus.

File photo: Laredo Health Department

Acting health director Richard Chamberlain did confirm that one of his staff members at the health department tested positive and that employee has been asked to stay at home until they recover.

Chamberlin addressed members of the media saying that contact tracing had immediately begun on that staff member to ensure the safety of the City of Laredo Health Department employees.

Chamberlain says the staff members who had close contact with the employee were asked to stay at home.

The acting health director says they have received the test results from those individuals who were in close contact, but they are still asking them to stay at home due to the incubation period of COVID-19.

He goes on to say that just like any other city or entity, they are proactive to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Chamberlain says they are practicing social distancing and they are always wearing facemasks.

The city would like to remind the public that they are continuing their COVID-19 mobile testing in the community.

The next one is taking place at Slaughter Park, Wednesday, June 3rd from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Residents do not need to call for an appointment and it's free of charge.