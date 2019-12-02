Laredo Health Department offering HIV testing

It’s a disease that has claimed the lives of millions of people across the world, but one that people are vowing to eradicate by 2030.

Sunday was Aids Awareness Day and the aids consortium, as well as other health organizations, gathered to commemorate the day.

Across the world, nearly 38 million people have either aids or HIV.

Laredo health officials want to remind the public that more resources are available for people affected with aids and HIV.

Doctor Henry Carranza with the aids consortium says the initiative is very important to remember that the disease still has no cure and although patients are suffering less with new medications, people are still passing away, especially in Laredo.

World Aids Day is celebrated across the world on December first.

The City of Laredo Health Department will be offering HIV testing all day on Monday.

For more information, you can contact the Laredo Health Department at 795-4900.