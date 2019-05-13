Laredo Heat donates 1,000 onesies to mommys-to-be

The local soccer club Laredo Heat celebrated Mother's Day in a unique fashion.

During a press conference, they donated 1,000 onesies to the Laredo Medical Center for all mommies who are welcoming their babies.

In anticipation of the season and their home opener, next Saturday the Laredo Heat donated the customized onesies.

The effort serves to introduce the sport to kids in Laredo, with the hopes of recruiting a future player or a future fan.

They will be used for all babies born now until July 31st.