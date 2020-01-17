Laredo Heat hosting youth soccer program

A local sports club is kicking off a new program that aims to get youngsters involved in soccer.

The Laredo Heat Soccer Club will be offering a 10-week program for young players to have fun while also teaching them the fundamentals of the sport.

Coaches will come up with fun and creative waves to develop the players’ skills.

The program will start on Saturday, January 18th and it will be every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The cost is $30 per person.

For more information, you can call 956-723-4700.