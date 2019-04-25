Laredo Housing Authority Committee discusses ways to revitalize downtown

A symposium to help revitalize downtown Laredo was held on Wednesday.

Architects, builders, and members of the Laredo Housing Authority Committee attended the event.

The goal is to find the best way to revitalize buildings around the downtown area that are either abandoned or have historical value to them.

Experts at the event say by revitalizing the buildings, it could attract more people to invest in downtown Laredo thus getting more people to visit the area.

Experts from Austin, San Antonio and North Carolina spoke at during the event.