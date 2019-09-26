Laredo makes history with four Blue Ribbon Schools

A total of 26 public schools across the state were nominated for a national honor, and one local school district is the only school in Texas to have four nominated for a prestigious award.

Laredo ISD is making history as four schools were nominated and won the prestigious honor of being named Blue Ribbon Schools.

This morning it was revealed that Dovalina, Martin, Ryan, and Zachary Elementary School will be 2019 national Blue Ribbon Schools.

In a celebration at Ryan Elementary School students, faculty, and staff gathered as a live stream from Washington D.C. went school by school to announce the winning recipients.

In order to achieve the award, the Texas Education Agency must nominate a school, who then sends that recommendation to Washington D.C.

Laredo ISD Superintendent Doctor Sylvia Rios says it's important that the district works for every individual student regardless of where they live or their economic status.

Being named a blue ribbon school is the highest recognition given for education.

The program celebrates school excellence, turn around stories, and closing sub group achievement gaps.

According to Doctor Rios, over the past three years six Laredo ISD schools have been honored as Blue Ribbon Schools.

For the past 35 years, the U.S. Department of Education has given the honorable award to more than 85 hundred schools across the nation.