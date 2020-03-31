Laredo ISD schools to remain closed through May 4, 2020

Laredo ISD’s closure will be extended to May 4, 2020, as per Texas Governor Gregg Abbott’s executive order issued Tuesday.

“As all of us continue to address the challenges of dealing with the threat of the COVID-19 virus across the country and in our community, I want to assure LISD families that the safety and well-being of every student and employee are paramount in the decisions that we make every day,” said LISD Superintendent Dr. Sylvia Rios. “Therefore, Laredo ISD will be extending the temporary closure of our schools through May 4, 2020.”

“In keeping with the Texas Education Agency’s (TEA) Instructional Continuity mandate, Laredo ISD is providing our students with at-home instruction aligned to the District’s educational mission via various platforms and supports,” Dr. Rios added. “As you may well know, all LISD students were provided with instructional activity packets last week, and their teachers were asked to reach out to their students to begin at-home instruction. Access to online learning has already been shared with students and their parents through Skyward, Google Classroom, and other LISD learning tools.”

Additional information can be found on the LISD website at www.laredoisd.org."