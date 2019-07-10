Laredo Immigrant Alliance hosting DACA Renewal Clinic

Dreamers who are looking to renew their DACA request can get help during an upcoming clinic.

The purpose of the event is to help DACA recipients save a bit of money on the cost of processing the application with the help of a lawyer.

Organizers ask applicants come prepared with the proper documents which include a current work permit or DACA approval, a Social Security Card, and all previous DACA applications.

If applicable, they ask applicants to bring a passport, birth certificate, all copies of criminal documents, and advance parole documents.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 3rd from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Lamar Bruni Education Center located on 1000 Mier Street.

For more information, you can call 410-0713.