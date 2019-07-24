Laredo Immigrant Alliance hosting DACA renewal clinic

DACA recipients looking to renew their status to remain in the United States are invited to attend an upcoming clinic that can help clear up any obstacles that may come their way.

On August 3rd, the Laredo Immigrant Alliance will host a free clinic that will have legal experts on hand.

Experts will be available to help answer any questions or concerns DACA recipients and their family members may have.

A spokesperson for the group says the current political climate has many recipients feeling uneasy.

Jose Luis Saldaña with the Laredo Immigrant Alliance says the uncertainty is still there which is why they are bringing in lawyers from San Antonio to help with the renewal process.

The clinic will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lamar Bruni Vergara Education Center located on Mier Street.

Recipients must first register through the group’s Facebook page.