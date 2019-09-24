Laredo International Airport Successfully Conducts Emergency Drill

The City of Laredo International Airport successfully executed their Airport Emergency Plan (AEP) by conducting an emergency drill to prepare for emergency situations.

The Laredo International Airport remained open and fully operational during the drill on Tuesday, September 24 with no delays in flights or services.

The drill was an exercise in coordination with local, state, and federal law enforcement and other first responders, as well as airline support.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requires all airports to have an updated airport emergency plan every three years as new guidelines are released by the federal government.

The City of Laredo Fire, Police, Traffic, Public Information Office, Public Access Studio and El Metro Transit Departments assisted with the mock drill.

In this mock drill, someone hypothetically acted out a situation where a disgruntled employee was able to access a secured outside area of the airport and shot several employees before making his way onto the ramp; he then hijacked a fuel truck before crashing it into a full passenger airplane that was on the airport apron.

Airport police were immediately on the scene and began executing the emergency protocols.

Laredo police assessed the scene while SWAT also did a full swoop of the aircraft to make sure there were no other threats before medics could attend to the victims.

Laredo Fire Department worked to put out the fire while EMS tended to the wounded on-site and sent others to local hospitals while the medical examiner determined casualties.

In an actual event, federal agencies, including the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) would close off the area for investigation and to gather evidence.

“We conduct these types of drills to make sure we are fully prepared for the unthinkable,” said Laredo International Airport Director Jeffrey Miller. “Today’s Airport Emergency Plan exercise went smoothly and our community should feel a sense of relief knowing that Laredo’s local, state and federal law enforcement and emergency agencies are in constant communication, ready to respond immediately to any threat that may come our way. I thank everyone who participated in today’s exercise and for helping us update our airport emergency plan.”