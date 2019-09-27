Laredo International Airport holds public workshop

The City of Laredo is asking for the community to determine the possible future of the Laredo International Airport.

Land developer Jason Hinojosa is just one of the many who took part in the airport’s public workshop.

Hinojosa says he attended the event to get some public input on the new developments happening at our local airport.

Hinojosa believes it’s good for citizens and the development community to get involved on what’s happening and provide their input.

Real estate developer Kurt Kraus says with Laredo being a port city, we should step it up when it comes to our airport.

Kraus says with the rise of e-commerce, everybody wants their things instantly, instead of waiting.

Amanda O-Krongley represents the consulting community that is conducting the workshop for the land use development plan for the airport.

O-Krongley says they are gathering information about the community’s wants and needs for the various land uses around the airport.

She says the input from the community will help the city come up with a more efficient plan.

O-Krongley says they are going to take the information back and use that to develop a roadmap.

This will serve as a guide for the airport on how they can take their land parcels that are outside the airport fence line.

Aside from the feedback, a different consulting company is collecting airport data.

David Ballard with G.R.A. says a study will help determine the airport’s economic impact on the city.

Ballard says the object of the study is to identify all those things that are connected to the airport and aviation within the Laredo area.

Kraus says if the study is done right, Laredo could come out on top.

If you would like to take part in the survey you can click here.