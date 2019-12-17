Laredo International Airport unveils new lactation suites

New mothers who are looking to get away for the holidays will see a new amenity at the airport just for them.

The city is providing new mothers with a safe place to feed their babies at the Laredo International Airport.

On Tuesday, the city will unveil a freestanding lactation suite for women who breastfeed.

According to health experts, breastfeeding has proven to provide many health benefits for both babies and mothers; however, sometimes mothers may find it difficult to find a comfortable place to do so.

The new suite is designed to give mothers a private space to pump or nurse while at work or on the go.

The suite will be available for use to employees or anyone at the Laredo International Airport.

City officials say these suites are designed by a lactation company called Mamava.

The suite is a mobile pod with benches, a fold-down table, an electrical outlet and a door that can be locked for privacy.

This comes after Councilwoman Nelly Vielma introduced a city ordinance over the summer to provide essential amenities to every city building for mothers who breastfeed.