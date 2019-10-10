Laredo Airport revisits idea of direct flights to Mexico

Flyers might soon be able to visit our neighboring country to the south directly from the Laredo International Airport.

During Wednesday’s Airport Advisory Board meeting one of the topics discussed was international passenger flight service from Laredo into Mexico, specifically Mexico City.

This is something airport officials have been working on for some time now.

Currently, flyers either have to drive all the way to San Antonio or even cross into Nuevo Laredo in order to get a flight to Mexico.

Airport director Jeffery Miller says there is very specific planning that goes into having new flights out of our airport.

He says airports have to look at data when it comes to who will actually use the airport to fly from Laredo to Mexico as opposed to flying out of San Antonio.

Miller says right now the environment surrounding the aeronautical industry is very capacity-constraint, so whenever there are talks about starting a service, it usually means that another airport would lose business.

If plans are executed, it can be as soon as six months to a couple of years for the flights to take off; however, as of now, Mexico City's airport is at capacity for accepting new routes.

Right now airport officials say nothing is set in stone just yet but it's something passengers can look forward to in the future.

The Laredo International Airport is the 41st largest airport in the country, mainly due to the large amount of cargo flown in and out of the port.

So far this year the airport is on track to fly almost 740 million pounds of cargo.