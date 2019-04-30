Laredo Library hosting Holocaust Remembrance Day Ceremony

The City of Laredo Public Library is inviting the community to an event that will discuss one of the most tragic events in history, the Holocaust.

In an effort to educate the community, the library along with the Congregation Agudas Achim will be hosting a Holocaust Remembrance Day Ceremony.

This year’s speaker will be John Valls, a World War II veteran who served in the European theater.

He was among the soldiers who participated in the liberation of Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

Mr. Valls will be speaking about his experiences and how we can still learn a lot from this horrific historical event.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 2nd at 5 p.m. at the Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library’s Multi-Purpose Room.

For more information, you can call Renée J. LaPerrière at (956) 218-2511.