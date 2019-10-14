Laredo Lions hosting White Cane Day Walk

A local nonprofit organization is inviting the public to walk a mile in a blind person’s shoes during a special event.

White Cane Awareness Day is celebrated every year on October 15th as a way to emphasize the critical role that the cane plays for those who are blind.

On Tuesday morning, the City of Laredo along with the mayor and the Laredo Lions will hold a White Cane Safety proclamation.

The event will take place on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at City Hall located at 1110 Houston Street.

During the event, participants will take part in a walk from City Hall to Jarvis Plaza completely blindfolded with only a cane in their hands.

For more information you can contact Luz Garcia at luz.garcia@hhsc.state.tx.us or Kenneth Duncan at duncan@bluetocompanies.com.

The community is encouraged to participate in the event.