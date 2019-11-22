Laredo Little Theatre presents Murder on the Orient Express

A local theatre group is inviting the community to its production of a murder mystery.

The Laredo Little Theater is gearing up for its latest production of Agatha Christi's Murder on the Orient Express.

The play is about a trip through Europe that escalates into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train.

It's a bone-chilling story that will keep you guessing until the end.

The show opened last week but if you didn’t get a chance to see it, this will be the second weekend to check out the production.

The show starts at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and then at 3 p.m. on Sunday the 24th.

The Laredo Little Theatre is located at 4802 Thomas Avenue.

For more information, you can click here.