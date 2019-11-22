Laredo Little Theatre presents Murder on the Orient Express

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local theatre group is inviting the community to its production of a murder mystery.
The Laredo Little Theater is gearing up for its latest production of Agatha Christi's Murder on the Orient Express.
The play is about a trip through Europe that escalates into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train.
It's a bone-chilling story that will keep you guessing until the end.
The show opened last week but if you didn’t get a chance to see it, this will be the second weekend to check out the production.
The show starts at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and then at 3 p.m. on Sunday the 24th.
The Laredo Little Theatre is located at 4802 Thomas Avenue.
