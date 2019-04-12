Laredo Main Street taking place this weekend!

Laredo Main Street is inviting the community to its Farmer’s Market event which is taking place this weekend.

The Farmer’s Market usually takes place every first and third Saturday; however, with the Easter holiday coming up, organizers decided to host it this weekend.

During the event, community members can purchase freshly made produce and greens as well as handmade crafts from local vendors.

This week they will also have plenty of activities and games for the family and kids to enjoy.

Kids can join in on an Easter Egg hunt and there will also be a raffle for Easter Baskets.

Attendees can also enjoy the sounds of live music.

The market will feature over 20 vendors.

The event will take place this Saturday, April 13th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Veteran’s Plaza in downtown Laredo.

The market is free and open to the public.