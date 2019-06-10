Laredo Mansion throws Historic Block party

Despite the triple-digit temperatures, many people made it out to an open block party this weekend at the Laredo Mansion.

Owners of the Laredo Mansion, the social house and "La Mansion Villarreal” closed off their street and opened their doors to the public all to bring awareness to the St. Peters District.

The Laredo Mansion is a bed and breakfast stay, La Mansion Villarreal has 21 different rooms in the downstairs portion of the home.

Owners of the mansion, say they want others to invest in these historic homes, renovate and preserve them for the community to come out and appreciate.

Visitors not only got to tour mansions but were also able to browse at some of the vendor stands.

If you missed out on the party, they plan on having another block party every month.