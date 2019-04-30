Laredo Motor Carriers Association speaks out about industry

A local trucking association met with members of the Rotary Club to tell them all about the industry and how it's being impacted.

The Laredo Motor Carriers Association also known as LMCA were the honored guests during Monday’s meeting.

The association spoke on what they provide carriers, their allied members and what they do on a local, state, and national level.

The trucking industry was recently impacted by the reassignment of Customs and Border Protection officers to ports of entries seeing an influx of migrants.

The group's executive director says since the agents have returned wait times that use to be as high as 12 hours have changed.

LMCA wants to educate the community more about the trucking industry and what they do and provide.

For more information on the association, you can visit their website at Laredo MCA website.