The Laredo Municipal Court is keeping up with the CDC guidelines while continuing operations.

The court has set up portable handwashing stations for those who need to pay parking tickets.

They also have several instructions showing the proper way to wash your hands to reduce the spread of germs and of course COVID-19.

They are also only allowing a certain amount of people inside.

If you have business with the Municipal Court, you can call them at (956) 794-1680.