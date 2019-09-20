Laredo Noon Optimist Club hosting anniversary fundraiser

A local nonprofit organization that recognizances local youth and community leaders is celebrating 100 years of “Optimism”.

The Laredo Noon Optimist Club is just one of the many organizations that helps give back to others.

During their years of service, the club has helped other nonprofit organizations and youth clubs by donating funds or holding supply drives.

In an effort to raise funds to continue their mission, the club is hosting an anniversary celebration fundraiser.

The event will feature plenty of food, beverages, door prizes and live entertainment.

It’s a great opportunity to have some fun while also giving back to a worthy cause.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 28th at the IBC Lago Del Rio from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets for the event will cost $10 at the door.

For more information you can call 956-236-2111.